Halsey Associates Inc. CT Has $12.72 Million Position in Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN)

Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Dunkin’ Brands makes up about 2.2% of Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned about 0.22% of Dunkin’ Brands worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,626,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,818,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,223,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,601,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,223,000 after purchasing an additional 137,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 977,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,906,000 after acquiring an additional 98,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

In related news, COO Scott Murphy sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $293,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Mitchell sold 46,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $2,830,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,581 shares of company stock valued at $28,320,199. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNKN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 634,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4,969.20, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.30. Dunkin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Dunkin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 190.44% and a net margin of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Dunkin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Dunkin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Dunkin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

Dunkin’ Brands Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

