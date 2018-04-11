Dutch Coin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (DUTCH)

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Dutch Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $6.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dutch Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dutch Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00740952 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003756 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00099017 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Dutch Coin Profile

Dutch Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. The official website for Dutch Coin is www.dutchcoin.net. Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin. Dutch Coin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0.

Buying and Selling Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Dutch Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dutch Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dutch Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

