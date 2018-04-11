Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Regeneron during the fourth quarter worth about $9,136,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron in the third quarter valued at about $1,579,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron by 695.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.78. The stock had a trading volume of 657,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,155. Regeneron has a 12 month low of $313.53 and a 12 month high of $543.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,430.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.05. Regeneron had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Regeneron’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Regeneron will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron from $398.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus dropped their target price on Regeneron from $540.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Regeneron in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Regeneron in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.49.

In other Regeneron news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.60, for a total value of $325,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,640 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

