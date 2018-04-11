Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 243,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,416,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after purchasing an additional 211,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,064,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $79,266.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.08%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, insider James Peter Bush sold 13,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,317,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $97.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $117.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

