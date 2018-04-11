E-Dinar Coin Trading Up 14% This Week (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. E-Dinar Coin has a total market cap of $20.47 million and $33,756.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Livecoin and LocalTrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00089399 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000676 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016480 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034760 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LocalTrade, YoBit and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

