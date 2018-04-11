Eyes Lips Face (NYSE:ELF) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Eyes Lips Face (NYSE:ELF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eyes Lips Face earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.4643738964378 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of ELF stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. Eyes Lips Face has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eyes Lips Face (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $81.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. Eyes Lips Face had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 13.88%. research analysts expect that Eyes Lips Face will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eyes Lips Face from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyes Lips Face from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eyes Lips Face from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase set a $18.00 price target on shares of Eyes Lips Face and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eyes Lips Face from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,628 shares of Eyes Lips Face stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $195,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/e-l-f-beauty-elf-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-18-updated-updated.html.

About Eyes Lips Face

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyes Lips Face Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyes Lips Face and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.