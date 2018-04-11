Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,475,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,796,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,919,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,954,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,852,000 after acquiring an additional 397,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,781,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $156,410.25, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

