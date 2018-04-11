Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 81,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,806,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,469,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 64,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,504,000 after buying an additional 601,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. 13,055,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,856,328. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $305,979.03, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

