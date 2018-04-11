EagleCoin Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:EAGLE)

EagleCoin (CURRENCY:EAGLE) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, EagleCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EagleCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. EagleCoin has a market cap of $85,885.00 and approximately $1,526.00 worth of EagleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00824609 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014441 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00172164 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EagleCoin Profile

EagleCoin launched on October 18th, 2017. EagleCoin’s total supply is 3,633,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,093,421 tokens. EagleCoin’s official website is eaglepay.io. EagleCoin’s official Twitter account is @EagleCoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EagleCoin Token Trading

EagleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to purchase EagleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

