EarthCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (CRYPTO:EAC)

EarthCoin (CURRENCY:EAC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One EarthCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AEX and CoinEgg. During the last week, EarthCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EarthCoin has a market cap of $8.11 million and $0.00 worth of EarthCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.01675670 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008185 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017446 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00027395 BTC.

EarthCoin Profile

EarthCoin (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. EarthCoin’s total supply is 11,862,930,949 coins. EarthCoin’s official website is getearthcoin.com. EarthCoin’s official Twitter account is @getearthcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EarthCoin is /r/Earthcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EarthCoin uses scrypt as a proof of work scheme and is a scrypt coin descendant of Litecoin, Holders can send Earthcoin to anyone in the world – in 10 seconds – without having to worry about banks and borders, it uses a 365 day period & starts with 10,000 coins p/block & it varies in a sine curve with amplitude of 2,000 with a period of one year (like the Earth moving around the Sun). Then a new minimum of 8000 coins per block at about 9 months. “

EarthCoin Coin Trading

EarthCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX and CoinEgg. It is not presently possible to purchase EarthCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarthCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarthCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

