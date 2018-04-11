Eastern Bank Sells 1,578 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $1,114,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,274,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $582,848,000 after acquiring an additional 483,200 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 37,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 443,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $1,407,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $267,691.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $880,610.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,371.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227,751.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

