Eaton (ETN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/10/2018 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2018 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2018 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Eaton have broke-even in last six months compared with decline in the industry.. Eaton’s strong organic sales and positive currency translation are acting as tailwind. Improvement in end-market conditions is boosting the order book of the company. The free cash flow generation capability is also helping Eaton to move ahead with its shareholder-friendly initiatives. Ongoing R&D investments will help it to upgrade products and provide better electrical solutions to its customers. The company will gain from its multiyear restructuring program, which is expected to boost margins. However,. Eaton’s wide operation exposes it to weather calamities, natural disaster, cyber-attacks and security breaches, which could adversely impact operation and earnings.”

4/4/2018 – Eaton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.03.

3/1/2018 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2018 – Eaton is now covered by analysts at Barclays. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. 2,279,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,177. Eaton Co. has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $33,424.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $465,663.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,086.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $2,083,823. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.