Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eaton (ETN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Eaton (NYSE:ETN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0769147258978 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

NYSE ETN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,177. Eaton has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33,424.39, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

In other Eaton news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $465,663.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,086.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $1,289,238.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,648,356.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,823 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eaton (ETN) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/eaton-etn-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.