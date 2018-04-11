Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has $87.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Eaton have broke-even in last six months compared with decline in the industry.. Eaton’s strong organic sales and positive currency translation are acting as tailwind. Improvement in end-market conditions is boosting the order book of the company. The free cash flow generation capability is also helping Eaton to move ahead with its shareholder-friendly initiatives. Ongoing R&D investments will help it to upgrade products and provide better electrical solutions to its customers. The company will gain from its multiyear restructuring program, which is expected to boost margins. However,. Eaton’s wide operation exposes it to weather calamities, natural disaster, cyber-attacks and security breaches, which could adversely impact operation and earnings.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Eaton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.73.

ETN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 841,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,424.39, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $69.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,289,238.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,648,356.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $465,663.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,086.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,823. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

