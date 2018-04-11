Eaton (ETN) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Group currently has $80.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Eaton to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.73.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,123. Eaton has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33,442.00, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.77%.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,289,238.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,648,356.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $465,663.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,086.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,769 shares of company stock worth $2,083,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eaton (ETN) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Group” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/eaton-etn-upgraded-by-jefferies-group-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

