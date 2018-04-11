Eaton Vance California (EVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,559. Eaton Vance California has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

About Eaton Vance California

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax (AMT) and California personal income tax. The Funds may invest in residual interest bonds, also referred to as inverse floating rate securities, whereby it may sell a variable or fixed rate bond for cash to a Special-Purpose Vehicle (the SPV), while at the same time, buying a residual interest in the assets and cash flows of the SPV.

