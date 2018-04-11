Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (EFT) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE:EFT) has trended positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.4915420332209 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,373. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust will, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

