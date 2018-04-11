Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th.

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

About Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and taxes in its specified state. The Trust invests in debt securities issued by Ohio municipalities.

