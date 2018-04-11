Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 635,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 190,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $574,050.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,978.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,490 shares in the company, valued at $11,616,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ETV opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

