Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Ebix worth $24,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ebix in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Ebix from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ebix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of Ebix stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. 92,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2,328.50, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.77. Ebix Inc has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $104.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.33 million. sell-side analysts predict that Ebix Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Ebix’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

