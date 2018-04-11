Ecobit Market Capitalization Hits $7.45 Million (CRYPTO:ECOB)

Ecobit (CURRENCY:ECOB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Ecobit token can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Ecobit has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $183.00 worth of Ecobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ecobit has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00786327 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014623 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00173477 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064482 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ecobit Profile

Ecobit’s genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ecobit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,444,444 tokens. Ecobit’s official Twitter account is @ecobit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ecobit’s official website is www.ecobit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EcoBit is a NEM-based token. The fund gathered during the ICO are to be used to participate in green-related projects. The returns from the projects are reinvested in developing more green projects, which benefit the communities and token holders, plus provides an income stream to token holders. “

Buying and Selling Ecobit

Ecobit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Ecobit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ecobit must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ecobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

