EcoCoin Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:ECO)

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. EcoCoin has a market capitalization of $166,783.00 and approximately $352.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EcoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, EcoCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00044773 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001774 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,288.60 or 3.35584000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00234941 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoCoin Profile

EcoCoin (ECO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,160,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,526 coins. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EcoCoin’s official website is www.ecocoin.us. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin.

EcoCoin Coin Trading

EcoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase EcoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EcoCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EcoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for EcoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.