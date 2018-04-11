EcoCoin Market Capitalization Tops $162,328.00 (ECO)

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. EcoCoin has a total market capitalization of $162,328.00 and $287.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EcoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, EcoCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00044167 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001792 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,682.70 or 3.41997000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00230840 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About EcoCoin

EcoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,160,078 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,526 coins. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EcoCoin is www.ecocoin.us. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin.

Buying and Selling EcoCoin

EcoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase EcoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EcoCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EcoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

