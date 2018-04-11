Eddie Stobart Logistics (ESL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.69) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.61) price target on shares of Eddie Stobart Logistics in a report on Friday, January 19th.

LON ESL traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 125.80 ($1.78). The stock had a trading volume of 118,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,605. Eddie Stobart Logistics has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 165 ($2.33).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Eddie Stobart Logistics’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th.

Eddie Stobart Logistics Company Profile

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc operates as a logistics and supply chain company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers road, rail, and port transportation services; contract logistics and warehousing services; Formula 1 transportation, truck-stop parking, motel, restaurant, and retail services; and container handling, co-packing, and automotive and general haulage services.

