Eddie Stobart Logistics (ESL) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.40 Per Share

Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This is an increase from Eddie Stobart Logistics’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Eddie Stobart Logistics stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 125.80 ($1.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,605. Eddie Stobart Logistics has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.84) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.33).

ESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.61) price target on shares of Eddie Stobart Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.69) price target on shares of Eddie Stobart Logistics in a research report on Tuesday.

About Eddie Stobart Logistics

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc operates as a logistics and supply chain company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers road, rail, and port transportation services; contract logistics and warehousing services; Formula 1 transportation, truck-stop parking, motel, restaurant, and retail services; and container handling, co-packing, and automotive and general haulage services.

