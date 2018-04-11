Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Edgewell Personal Care earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3217446029772 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.22. 687,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,392. The company has a market capitalization of $2,582.71, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $78.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $468.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.63 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director John C. Hunter III purchased 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,084.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,754.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Hatfield purchased 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $199,958.22. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at $938,025.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $511,551. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/edgewell-personal-care-epc-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-38-updated-updated.html.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.