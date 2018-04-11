Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Edison International has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,649.91, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Edison International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. JPMorgan Chase set a $66.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

