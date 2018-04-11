Insider Selling: Editas Medicine (EDIT) Insider Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $267,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katrine Bosley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Katrine Bosley sold 9,134 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $411,030.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $297,654.76.

On Thursday, February 1st, Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $301,487.94.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Katrine Bosley sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $775,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Katrine Bosley sold 3,338 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $117,764.64.

Shares of EDIT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,658. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,519.54, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.59.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 876.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 311.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EDIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CLSA started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 519.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

