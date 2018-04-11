Edward R. Conner Sells 5,000 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $87,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward R. Conner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $123,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $92,450.00.

Shares of SGMO opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,463.45, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 149.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 44,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGMO. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $25.00 price target on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Sangamo BioSciences, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients’ lives using the Company’s platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy.

