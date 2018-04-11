49,878 Shares in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 485.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 2,069,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,624.33, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.52 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 489,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $6,070,740.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,192,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,166,673.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 116,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,459,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,759,620 shares in the company, valued at $22,100,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “49,878 Shares in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Eii Capital Management Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/eii-capital-management-inc-takes-687000-position-in-medical-properties-trust-inc-mpw-updated-updated-updated.html.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.