Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 37,550 Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 272.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.13% of El Pollo LoCo worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 80,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 103.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $371.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price target on El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

El Pollo LoCo Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of March 8, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.

