Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT) Given $131.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $131.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Elbit Systems an industry rank of 125 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESLT. BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 431.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,452.74, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $110.12 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international technology company engaged in a range of programs across the world. The Company develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications. Its systems and products are installed on new platforms, and it also performs platform modernization programs.

