Electroneum (ETN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $677,946.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $141.10 million and approximately $677,946.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005989 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 6,685,496,765 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is the first cryptocurrency that is designed around mobile ubiquity. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

