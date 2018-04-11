Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Share Price

News headlines about Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Electronics For Imaging earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.5737412154691 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ EFII traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 641,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,199. The firm has a market cap of $1,215.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.02. Electronics For Imaging has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.62 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFII. Barclays lowered Electronics For Imaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronics For Imaging from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronics For Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $255,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,213,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $768,960 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

