Element Financial (TSE:EFN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 16th. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Financial’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Element Financial from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Element Financial from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Element Financial from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Element Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Element Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Element Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.90.

Shares of EFN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.53. 3,533,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,908. Element Financial has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$12.46.

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$229.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million.

Element Financial Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in North America. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

