Element Financial (EFN) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Element Financial from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Element Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Element Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Element Financial from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Element Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.90.

TSE:EFN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,908. Element Financial has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$12.46.

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$229.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.00 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/element-financial-efn-pt-lowered-to-c8-00-updated-updated-updated.html.

Element Financial Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in North America. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.