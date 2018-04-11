Elixir Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:ELIX)

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Elixir token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, EtherDelta and IDEX. In the last week, Elixir has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elixir has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $52,094.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00794749 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00173307 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00064265 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Elixir Profile

Elixir’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,434,949 tokens. The official website for Elixir is elixirtoken.io. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements. “

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, CoinExchange, IDEX and Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase Elixir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elixir using one of the exchanges listed above.

