Elixir (ELIX) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Elixir has a market cap of $5.99 million and $47,235.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elixir token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, EtherDelta and CoinExchange. In the last week, Elixir has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00820299 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014431 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00172321 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00064380 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Elixir Profile

Elixir was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,434,949 tokens. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken. Elixir’s official website is elixirtoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements. “

Elixir Token Trading

Elixir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Elixir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

