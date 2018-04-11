Elizabeth A. Smith Sells 558,837 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Stock

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 558,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $13,764,155.31. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,393.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,294.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 133.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Bloomin’ Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 162,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,592,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

