Paychex (PAYX) Stake Lessened by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 22.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 142,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 34.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,779,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,127.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $682,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,461.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $21,815.20, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Paychex from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

