Elkfork Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,544 The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $257,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,361.54, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.80 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. The Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. TheStreet upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 5,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $274,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

