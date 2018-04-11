Elkfork Partners LLC Buys Shares of 77,784 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69,187.39, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.81%. research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $0.1141 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/elkfork-partners-llc-invests-292000-in-lloyds-banking-group-plc-lyg-updated.html.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.