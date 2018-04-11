Elkfork Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2,409.14, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $118.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.95 million. equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

