Elkfork Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,180 GATX (NYSE:GATX)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GATX (NYSE:GATX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,596,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,163,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,597 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of GATX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 592,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GATX by 7,147.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 45,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of GATX by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,515.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. GATX has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $73.25.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). GATX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised GATX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GATX from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In other news, EVP James F. Earl sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $360,370.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $36,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,578 shares of company stock worth $3,452,793 in the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

