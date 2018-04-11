Elkfork Partners LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Sonoco (SON) Stock

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco (NYSE:SON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco by 743.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 207,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,293,000 after buying an additional 50,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sonoco by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 775,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,218,000 after buying an additional 84,665 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,752,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sonoco by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sonoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Sonoco has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4,759.48, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Sonoco (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Sonoco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Sonoco

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

