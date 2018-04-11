Ellie Mae (ELLI) CEO Sells $211,137.36 in Stock

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) CEO Jonathan Corr sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $211,137.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,620.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Corr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $55,324.77.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Jonathan Corr sold 3,113 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $288,170.41.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Jonathan Corr sold 3,515 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $324,856.30.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jonathan Corr sold 6,747 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $615,528.81.

On Friday, February 16th, Jonathan Corr sold 11,232 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $1,001,894.40.

On Monday, February 12th, Jonathan Corr sold 1,132 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $98,359.48.

On Thursday, January 11th, Jonathan Corr sold 1,131 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $105,748.50.

NYSE ELLI traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.00. 299,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,536. The company has a market capitalization of $3,192.38, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.53. Ellie Mae has a 12-month low of $79.71 and a 12-month high of $114.95.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ellie Mae will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELLI. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,113,000 after buying an additional 295,702 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 500,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 470,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after buying an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 35.8% in the third quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 429,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after buying an additional 113,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,241,000.

ELLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ellie Mae from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ellie Mae from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

