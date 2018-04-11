DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Ellie Mae worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELLI. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,834,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth $32,241,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,113,000 after purchasing an additional 295,702 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth $21,009,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth $17,989,000.

A number of analysts have commented on ELLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Compass Point started coverage on Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ellie Mae from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ellie Mae from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

In related news, EVP Gates Cathleen Schreiner sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $1,242,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,313 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian E. Brown sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $42,756.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,660,105. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELLI traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 299,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,536. Ellie Mae has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $114.95. The stock has a market cap of $3,192.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ellie Mae will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

