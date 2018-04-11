Ellsworth Growth & Income (ECF) Position Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth & Income (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,524 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ellsworth Growth & Income worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth & Income by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth & Income by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 107,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth & Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth & Income in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth & Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 26,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,120. Ellsworth Growth & Income has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ellsworth-growth-and-income-fund-ltd-ecf-shares-sold-by-mml-investors-services-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ellsworth Growth & Income Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. operates as a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and the potential for capital appreciation, which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal over the long term due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.