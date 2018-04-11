eMagin (EMAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $1.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of eMagin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,246. eMagin has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 57.13% and a negative net margin of 69.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 220,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $423,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill Wittels bought 18,519 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $25,000.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “eMagin (EMAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/emagin-eman-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eMagin (EMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.