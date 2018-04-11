EmberCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:EMB)

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One EmberCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EmberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $9,188.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EmberCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000250 BTC.

EmberCoin Profile

EmberCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. The official website for EmberCoin is www.embercoin.io. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EmberCoin

EmberCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy EmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmberCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

